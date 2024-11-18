ATC declares Zulfi, Gill, Murad, others absconders in GHQ attack case

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued directives to confiscate the properties of the accused.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court declared 23 individuals, including political figures Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar as absconders in the GHQ attack case.

To contain their movement, the passports of all accused individuals were rendered invalid. The court also issued instructions to the Director General Passports in this regard.

Earlier, an ATC ordered to present PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi to be indicted in the GHQ attack case.

The ATC heard the GHQ attack case and the PTI leader was brought from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

During the hearing of the case, the police submitted a new inspection note in the court regarding the case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) summoned Qureshi for indictment in the GHQ gate attack case on November 25.

The court distributed the case challan copies, while police submitted an inspection report detailing evidence from 54 locations near the GHQ gate, including destruction, arson, and the recovery of PTI paraphernalia.

The report alleged that a mob of 300, led by Raja Basharat and Khalid Jadoon, attacked the gate, damaged property, and chanted anti-army slogans despite police resistance.