Tarar claims to have 'irrefutable evidence' of PTI's involvement in May 9 attack

Says cases related to the May 9 events should be decided immediately

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 23:23:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said there were irrefutable evidences that a party hatched a coordinated conspiracy for attacks on military installation on May 9, 2023.

Addressing a press conference, he presented alleged evidence implicating senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in orchestrating attacks on sensitive installations and memorials of national martyrs.Pakistan's cuisine

He claimed that detailed video evidence, including CCTV footage from Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other cities, directly linked the PTI leaders and members with violence. “The evidence is undeniable, and it is now up to the courts to ensure swift justice,” he stated.

The minister accused the PTI leaders of being part of a “well-organised conspiracy” and said they received direct instructions to target key national sites. “They kept asking for evidence, and now it is in front of everyone,” he added.

Tarar criticised the PTI founder and his associates for allegedly damaging national identity and security while consistently denying responsibility. He questioned whether they would apologise to the nation and accept accountability for their actions.

He referred to the PTI as the “Tehreek-e-Inteshar” (Movement for Chaos), accusing the party of looting and causing unrest as part of its agenda. “They attempted to harm national security, and their actions align with the narratives of our enemies,” he added.

The minister promised that all evidence, including CCTV footage, was secure and unalterable. He stressed the need for a swift resolution of pending cases to set a precedent and deter such incidents in the future.

Tarar urged PTI leadership to apologise to the nation and stop calling for foreign interference. He reiterated that justice must be served to prevent chaos in future.

The minister has called upon courts to expedite decisions regarding the May 9 incidents so those who involved in promoting the enemy’s agenda could be brought to justice.

The PTI founder, who has been detained in Adiala for more than a year, has distanced his party from the May 9 mayhem on different occasion. Instead, he has been calling them a part of a pre-planned riots which were staged to take action against his party.

Khan, in August this year, had said he would extend apology if the CCTV footage of the May 9 vandalism was produced by the government.

The violent protests erupted in different cities of Pakistan on May 9, 2023 after the PTI founder was arrested in a corruption case. During the protests, miscreants stormed Jinnah House in Lahore Cantt, GHQ in Islamabad and military installation in other cities.

The protests claimed at least eight lives while several others suffered injuries. Following the vandalism, police arrested various PTI leaders and hundreds of party workers.

