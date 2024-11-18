Schools reopen tomorrow in Punjab save Lahore, Multan as smog subsides

Situation of smog improved during last couple of days: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 17:48:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All the educational institutions in Punjab excluding Lahore and Multan are all set to reopen from tomorrow (Tuesday) as the smog subsided significantly in the province.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that the situation of smog improved in the province during the last couple of days.

“The government has decided to reopen the educational institutions in Punjab excluding Lahore and Multan divisions on the instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz,” said the senior minister.

She added that tough decisions were made to save the human lives.

“The education of children is very important but we cannot compromise on their health,” she said, while directing the schools’ administration to ensure precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, a notification was issued by Environment Protection Agency’s Director General Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh regarding the school timings.

“The schools will open at 8.45 am and there would be a ban on the outdoor activities,” said the notification.

All the teachers, students and staff members would use the masks in the schools, it added.