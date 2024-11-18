Smog subsides in Punjab, but still at hazardous level

Pakistan Pakistan Smog subsides in Punjab, but still at hazardous level

Indian capital Delhi was at the top on Monday with AQI 1,497 while Lahore was at second place

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 11:07:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Atmosphere in the Punjab has improved after smog was reduced on Monday morning but still it is “hazardous.”

According to the Swiss environment monitor IQAir, the AQI (air quality index) of Lahore was 495 at 10:00 am which is “hazardous”. The AQI further decreased to 449 later in the day.

On the IQAir chart, Indian capital Delhi was at the top on Monday with AQI 1,497 while Lahore was at second place.

Meanwhile, AQI of Multan was recorded at 318.

Meteorologists have forecast further decrease in the intensity of smog in the coming days.

MARKETS TO CLOSE AT 8

The Punjab government, in the meantime, ordered closure of commercial centers and markets at 8 pm this week in view of smog and the Environment Protection Department issued a notification in this regard.

Outdoor dining in Multan and Lahore has been restricted to 4 pm while take away will continue till 8 pm.

There is also restriction on entry of heavy vehicles in Multan and Punjab which will remain enforced till November 24.

Similarly, the education institutions, public and private, will remain closed till November 24. However, online classes will continue in the week.

Punjab Environment Director-General Imran Hamid Sheikh said that all outdoor activities, including sports, exhibitions and festivals will remain banned till November 24.

According to the notification, there will be a complete ban on construction activities in Multan and Lahore till November 24, while brick kilns will also be closed this week. Use of fireworks in Lahore district is also banned till January 31.

HALF STAFF IN OFFICES TILL JANUARY 31

According to the circular, the private and government offices in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have been directed to work with 50 percent staff presence while the remaining staff will work from home.