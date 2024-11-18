Islamabad ATC issues arrest warrants for Ali Nawaz, Amir Mughal in vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for PTI workers and leaders, including Ali Nawaz, Aamir Mughal, and others, in connection with six different cases.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to submit a report regarding the attendance of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In the case registered at Sangjani police station, arrest warrants were issued for Ali Nawaz, Aamir Mughal, and other absconding accused.

Similarly, for cases at Ramna police station, the court has requested a compliance report regarding the non-appearance of Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Farrukh Habib, Wasiq Qayum, and others.

The hearings for cases registered at CTD, Sangjani, and Ramna police stations have been adjourned until December 2, while hearings for cases at Golra and Bara Kahu police stations have been postponed until December 9.

The cases involve charges under anti-terrorism laws, relating to protests and property damage that occurred during various incidents.

Present accused, including Amir Mehmood Kiani, were marked in attendance during today's proceedings.