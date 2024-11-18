President strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

The president stressed that the terrorists will not be allowed to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday has strongly condemned terrorist attack on security forces at a check post in Kalat.

In a statement, the President expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of seven gallant soldiers in the attack carried out by the terrorists.

Terrorist elements are enemies of the nation, aiming to sabotage the journey of progress, he said adding that the people of Balochistan reject terrorist elements.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured in the incident. Offering his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, the president prayed for their patience and strength.

