Punjab govt extends smog-driven restrictions until Nov 24

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has extended restrictions on commercial markets due to smog, with the Environment Protection Department issuing a notification.

According to DG Environment Punjab, Imran Hamid Sheikh, all public and private universities, colleges, and schools in Lahore and Multan will remain closed until November 24. Outdoor activities, including sports, exhibitions, and festivals, are also banned until then, though funeral prayers are exempt.

The notification states that construction activities in Lahore and Multan are entirely banned until November 24. Restrictions on furnace oil and brick kilns will also remain in place until the same date. Fireworks are prohibited in Lahore district until January 31.

Circular highlights include:

Reduction of 50% staff in private and public offices in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala extended until January 31.

Outdoor dining is banned after 4pm in Lahore and Multan, with takeaways allowed until 8pm.

Heavy vehicles are restricted from entering Lahore and Multan until November 24.

Markets, shops, and malls must close by 8pm.

Public access to educational institutions and parks in 16 other districts of Punjab is restricted until November 24, with Murree being exempt.

Educational institutions up to higher secondary levels will either remain closed or conduct online classes until November 24. Parks, zoos, historical sites, playgrounds, and museums will also stay shut during this period.

