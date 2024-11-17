London High Court declares Hasan Nawaz bankrupt in UK tax case

The case was filed on August 25, 2023

Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 22:32:16 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Hasan Nawaz Sharif, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been declared bankrupt by the London High Court.

According to the court, he has been declared bankrupt in a tax and liability case of the UK government's tax and revenue department.

The details of the case has been published by the official UK Gazette, which keeps the public record.

It says that Hasan, a resident of Flat 17 Avenfield House, 118 Park Lane, and the company director has been declared bankrupt in the High Court Of Justice in case No 694 of 2023; filed on 25 August 2023.

It merits mention that the bankruptcy order was issued on April 29, 2024, on a case brought by the creditors over non-payment.