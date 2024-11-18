PM condemns terrorist attack on check post in Kalat

The Prime Minister expressed the nation's resolve to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorists’ attack on security forces at a check post in the Shah Mardan area of Kalat district in Balochistan.

In his statement, the Prime Minister prayed for a higher status in heaven for those who lost their lives in the incident and commiserated with the bereaved families.

He paid tribute to the security forces for killing six terrorists and arresting four after injuring them during the gun battle.

Shehbaz Sharif said the elements spreading chaos and unrest in Balochistan are enemies of the people and the development of the province.

He, however, said such nefarious tactics cannot shake the government's resolve for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

He reiterated that the war against terrorism will continue till eradication of this menace from the country.

