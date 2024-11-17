Two youngsters die in road accident in Lahore

Rescue teams reaching on the scene transported the deceased and the injured to the nearby hospital

Updated On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 23:22:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An accident on Canal Road claimed the lives of two young men when their speeding motorcycle collided with a pole near Agha Underpass on Jail Road.

The crash involved three riders, two of whom died instantly. Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Authorities attribute the accident to overspeeding, urging citizens to exercise caution on the roads.

