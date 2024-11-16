How Beijing and London serve as valuable examples for Pakistan to battle smog

The use of technology and smart ways could save people's lives

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In recent years, smog has become an international issue with many countries including China and India affected by it.

In Pakistan, this issue becomes most worrisome in November and December. Many cities of Punjab, especially Lahore, turns foggy due to the emission of smoke by millions of car and also from chemicals released in the air after the burning of crop residue.

Now, the issue has expanded to Multan, Faisalabad, Qasur and other cities of the province. Many citizens could be seen complaining about difficulty in breathing, coughing and flu.

How London controlled smog

Many incidents of smog were reported in the capital of Britain during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The situation peaked with the great smog of London in 1952 when the eyesight limit reduced to four feet and almost 10,000 people were believed to have died.

When the citizens were gathering for festival in December 1952, they were unable to take breath in clean air. The smoke was coming from factories at a rapid pace.

The situation was even worse the next day. Thousands of citizens were shifted to hospitals, some in severe conditions – children were most vulnerable.

But how it battled smog – the UK government took a number of steps to combat smog. But the Clean Air Act of 1956 was said to be the most significant.

The act established smoke-free areas throughout the city and restricted the burning of coal in domestic fires as well as in industrial furnaces.

The act was extended in 1968 with one addition – heavy fines were imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles. With decades of efforts, the UK residents were able to live and breathe in a clean environment.

How China combated smog

China’s rise was unbelievable but so was the effects of it. with the burgeoning middle class, the production of products – especially cars and houses materials – was expanded at a rapid pace.

This took a heavy toll on China’s air quality index with Beijing as the most affected.

In 2014, the city was even labelled unlivable for people.

Steps

Air quality system was made modern and more funds were pumped into public transport sector. The quality of fuel was made improved which reduced the smoke emission.

In some revolutionary steps, old factories were either completely destropyed or made modern. Almost 20 million old cars were destroyed.

A few notable steps include the rise of electric vehicles as China is seen as a pioneer in this field. Moreover, people are encouraged to use bicycles for a short journey.

