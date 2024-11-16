Punjab government claims breakthrough in artificial rain technology

CM Maryam Nawaz praised success as historic moment for Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government claimed a breakthrough in artificial rain technology, marking a significant milestone in tackling smog-related issues.

The test, which involved locally developed cloud seeding techniques, was declared successful by the Meteorological Department.

According to officials, artificial rain occurred in Jhelum and Gujar Khan following cloud seeding efforts in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan areas. Experts confirmed that the operation carried out at 2 PM, resulted in rainfall within a few hours. The authorities believe that similar effects may soon be observed in Lahore.

The project was a collaborative effort involving the Pakistan Army’s Scientific Research and Development (SPD) unit, Army Aviation, PARCO, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, praised the success as a historic moment for the province, praising the hard work and expertise of all involved. “With your dedication and capability, Punjab has set a new precedent in technological innovation. The nation is proud of this achievement,” she stated.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also extended her praise, expressing gratitude for the timely rainfall. She highlighted that the groundwork for this initiative began last year with technical support from the United Arab Emirates.

The Meteorological Department remains optimistic about the potential of artificial rain technology in reducing the impacts of smog and enhancing weather management in the region.