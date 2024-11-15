US stand with Pakistan in fight against terrorism: State Dept

Condemns Quetta railway station suicide bombing

LAHORE (Dunya News) - US State Department Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel in a press briefing on Thursday night said the US strongly condemned Quetta railway station suicide bombing.

To a question from a journalist, the US official said, “So firstly, we strongly condemn the BLA Majeed Brigade’s November 9 bombing at a railway station, and we extend our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.

“We have a shared interest in combating these kinds of threats with Pakistan. We have a shared commitment to regional security.

The US itself has designated the BLA as a specially designated global terrorist organisation. We did that back in 2019. And at the end of the day, we’re going to continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.”

To a question about refusal of sending cricket team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy, by the Indian government, the US official said Champions Trophy is a great event in Pakistan.

“Sports is certainly a potent and connecting force, and the US believe sports diplomacy has a vital role in connecting people, adding.

“Sports connects so many people, and it’s a great way for those human-to-human and people-to-people ties that this administration has really prioritized,” the official said.”

During the briefing, Patel said, “I can’t imagine that the Taliban are experts when it comes to leadership, under a woman or not.

“But the Taliban are hardly credible voices when it comes to the role women play in their society and the role that women leaders play.

“And what you’ve heard us say time and time again is that for as long as the Taliban continues to essentially hold back 50 percent of its population from fully integrating in society, fully participating in society, it certainly is not going to be able to reach the international recognition that we know that they – that they’re seeking.”