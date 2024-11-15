Guru Nanak birth anniversary: 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive in Lahore

Main event takes place today at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Three thousand Indian Sikh pilgrims on Thursday arrived in the city through Wagah Border to participate in the 555th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Punjab Ministers Ramesh Singh Arora and Bilal Akbar Khan and ETPB officials welcomed the pilgrims.

Talking to the media, Minister Ramesh Singh Arora said on the chief minister’s instructions, final arrangements for security and other facilities have been made.

He added that there is a deep bond of love and respect between all Pakistanis and their Sikh brothers.

Arora said Nankana Sahib has been beautifully decorated up to a 6-km stretch, adding the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will be celebrated in a historic manner to highlight Pakistan’s positive image globally.

Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan, shared that transportation arrangements for the pilgrims have been meticulously planned.

At Wagah Border, pilgrims were served with Langar (community meal), and then they were transported to Nankana Sahib in special buses.

The main event of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will take place on Friday (today) at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib.

Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries will perform their religious rituals followed by a special procession of palki (palanquin) as per Sikh religious customs, which will conclude at a designated location.

After the main celebration, the pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Sacha Soda, Farooqabad, on November 16, before proceeding to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal, where they will stay for one day.

On November 18, the pilgrims will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, where they will perform their religious rituals.

On November 20, they will visit Gurdwara Rohri Sahib, Aimanabad, via Gujranwala, and then proceed to Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore.

The Indian Sikh pilgrims will complete their 10-day visit and return to India on November 23 via the Wagah Border.

