Major among two martyred in IED explosion during Harnai operation

Three terrorists were also killed during the operation

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An officer and a soldier were martyred on Thursday after an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces during an operation against terrorists in Harnai district.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on reported presence of terrorists, planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai, security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilized to sanitize the area.

Security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed three terrorists. However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb along with Havaldar Noor Ahmed embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR said.