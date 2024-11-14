CJCSC meets Qatar's deputy PM, chief of staff

Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening military-to-military ties

Published On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 18:20:46 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza held separate meetings with defence officials of Qatar during his official to the state.

He called on Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Qatar and Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces.

During the interaction, both sides discussed evolving regional dynamics and expressed mutual commitment for enhancing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

CJCSC highlighted strong brotherly relations between Islamic Republic of Pakistan and State of Qatar, and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening military-to-military cooperation in defence and security domains.

Qatari leadership acknowledged the positive role of Pakistan in ensuring regional stability and appreciated the professionalism and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Qatar Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.

