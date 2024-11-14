LHC dismisses petition against NAB Amendment Ordinance

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan declares petition ineffective

Thu, 14 Nov 2024 18:59:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has delivered its reserved verdict on a petition challenging the NAB Amendment Ordinance.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the decision, declaring the petition ineffective while concluding the proceedings.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General Nasr Ahmad argued that the ordinance had expired and requested the court dismiss it as the petitioner was not an affected party.

Petitioner Munir Ahmad’s counsel, Azhar Siddique, contented that authorities had deliberately delayed their response since June 4, and accused the NAB of discriminatory treatment, especially against PTI’s founder, seeking annulment of extended remand periods under the amendments.

