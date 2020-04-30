The petition has prayed the court to nullify the October 8 ordinance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill 2021 has been challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Wednesday).

The plaintiff, in his plea states that federal government promulgated the ordinance on October 8, 2021 and argued that reappointment of retired judges is against independence of judiciary.

The petition has prayed the court to nullify the October 8 ordinance.

It merits mention that the ordinance has also been challenged in Lahore High Court. The petitioner stated that the ordinance is against the decisions of apex court and ordinance cannot be released for a single person.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Law, Farogh Nasim said the President of Pakistan will appoint Chairman National Accountability Bureau after consultation with Leader of the House and Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Farogh Nasim said the government is bringing in a presidential ordinance to introduce some amendments in the NAB laws for more transparency and clarity.

He said the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee to be constituted by the Speaker National Assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition benches if the consultation with the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader does not remain consensus oriented. He said a provision has been inserted in the new ordinance deleting the word non-extendable.