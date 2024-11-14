Khawaja Asif briefs Nawaz Sharif on London incident

PML-N chief urges authorities to take decisive action against culprits

LONDON (Dunya News) - PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif met Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in London, where the recent unpleasant incident involving misconduct remained a topic of discussion.

Khawaja Asif briefed Nawaz Sharif on the event's details, noting that a woman was present alongside the individual responsible for the misbehaviour. Asif explained that the woman, who appeared in a video with the alleged culprit, was involved in the incident which occurred two days earlier.

Expressing strong displeasure, the PML-N chief urged authorities to take swift and decisive action.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present during the discussion. She remarked, “It seems their destiny is to continuously follow other individuals.”