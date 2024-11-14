Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court on alleged breaches of party's fundamental rights

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court on alleged breaches of party's fundamental rights

Petition urges Court to issue directives for the restoration of PTI's fundamental rights

Follow on Published On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 17:38:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court, seeking judicial redress over alleged breaches of his party’s fundamental rights.

Khan in the petition, called for a judicial inquiry led by three senior Supreme Court judges to investigate what he claims are systematic anti-PTI actions that violate basic constitutional rights.

The petition urges the Court to issue directives for the restoration of PTI's fundamental rights. It also pleads an immediate halt to the misuse of Section 144 and detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance. Khan further requested orders against the withholding of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for PTI meetings and gatherings.

More to read: Court rejects acquittal pleas of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case



The federal government, including the Ministries of Defence, Interior, and Cabinet Division, are made as respondents in the petition in addition to four provincial governments.

This move comes amid heightened political tensions, as PTI alleges targeted crackdowns and restrictions on its political activities across the country.