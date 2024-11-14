Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu called on Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan and Turkiye have agreed to enhance cooperation in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

This came at a meeting between Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu in Islamabad.

In his remarks, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Turkish companies can invest in the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Pakistan. He also emphasized the need for enhancing trade volume between the two fraternal countries.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Riyadh last week.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Turkiye bilateral relations and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The two leaders agreed that international community must work together to bring an end to Israeli onslaught against the innocent Palestinian people.