Saif urges KP residents to take precautionary measures regarding smog

Says KP CM monitoring situation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif said on Thursday that the KP government was fully alert to combat challenges caused by smog.

In a statement, he said smog hadn’t reached alarming levels in Peshawar, adding that people needed to take precautions beforehand.

He said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was monitoring the precautionary measures himself.

“We are taking reports from EPC on a regular basis. Peshawar’s air quality index is 112 which is satisfactory,” he added.

Saif urged residents of KP not to believe those sharing fake AQI of Peshawar, adding that people shouldn’t be worried about anything.

