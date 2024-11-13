Woman involved in spreading fake news about private college remanded in police custody

The suspect, Sara Khan, was presented at the court after her earlier remand ended

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday approved three-day physical remand of a woman who was involved in spreading fake news about rape incident at a private college in Lahore by impersonating as alleged victim’s mother.

The suspect, Sara Khan, was presented before the court after her earlier remand ended.

ATC judge Manzar Ali Gul heard the case. The court was infored that one mobile phone had been recovered from her while the police had been looking for the other evidence.

The investigation officer said in order to prove the authenticity of videos of the suspect, voice matching and photogrammetric tests had also been conducted.

However, the court remarked that the suspect should remain in police custody during the daytime and that she should be transferred to jail before dark.

According to police, the suspect uploaded fake videos in order to garner views on the social media.