PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Cold weather will prevail in hilly areas of the country during the period.

Cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over high mountains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the evening/night.

Smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog is also likely during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. Smog/dense foggy conditions prevailed in most areas of Punjab. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occur in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Tuesday where temperature fell up to -01 degrees Celsius.

