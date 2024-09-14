IHC halts arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat in any case without permission

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed to halt the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in any case without permission.

IHC’s Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz issued the written judgment on the application of Sher Afzal Marwat.

Marwat filed the application through lawyers Adil Aziz Qazi and Riasat Ali Azad in the IHC.

The court issued notices to the Interior secretary, Islamabad IG, Punjab IG and FIA on the application of Sher Afzal Marwat.

The court directed respondents to submit paragraph wise comments on the application.

The IHC also sought details of cases registered against Sher Afzal Marwat.

The high court mentioned in the order that there was a speculation of Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest in any hidden case.

The court directed to not arrest Sher Afzal Mawat in any case without court’s permission.

It is pertinent to note that Sher Afzal Marwat was among the PTI parliamentarians who were arrested from Parliament House on violations of SOPs in Islamabad rally.