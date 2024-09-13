Journalists boycott PTI leaders' presser

CM Gandapur should not have used abusive words against journalists, women: Salman Akram Raja

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Journalists boycotted the press conference of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Salman Akram Raja, Shibli Faraz, and Raoof Hasan on Friday.

The boycott was in response to inappropriate remarks made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur about women and journalists.

During the protest, a journalist pointed out that such language should not be used. In reply, Salman Akram Raja acknowledged that PTI's founder believed Ali Amin Gandapur should not have made those statements. He added that journalists are currently engaged in an important struggle.

Raja further mentioned that Barrister Gohar had also condemned Ali Amin Gandapur's remarks, and Gandapur himself stated that he would clarify his comments. He highlighted that Pakistan is at a critical crossroads and that what was said about journalists was wrong.

He clarified that Ali Amin Gandapur's statement does not reflect the party's stance, as the PTI does not endorse ridiculing anyone. He reaffirmed the party’s respect for journalists, underlining that abusive language is not part of PTI’s policy.

Raja also acknowledged the role journalists play in reporting the party's message to the public. He also expressed an understanding of the challenges they face.