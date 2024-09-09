Gandapur asks govt to release Imran Khan within two weeks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says his party will hold a public gathering in Lahore come what may.

He made this remarks in front of a charged crowd in Sangjani, Islamabad on Sunday. Gandapur stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold a public rally in Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore even if the Punjab government denied a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC).

“If Imran Khan is not released within two weeks, then we will set him free ourselves from the prison. The lawyers have told that all cases against Imran Khan have ended now. If he is not allowed to be free within one to two weeks legally, then we will do it ourselves,” Gandapur warned.

In a direct caveat to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Gandapur said he would come to Lahore along with his party workers for galvanising people in the public gathering scheduled to be held on Sept 22.

Speaking about the government’s iron fist approach towards the PTI during the last couple of years, he stated that all kinds of hindrances were put in PTI’s way, adding that the rulers violated the constitution and got a National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

In an oblique reference to the all-powerful establishment, he asked what had Pakistan achieved through NRO, stressing that those who gave NRO would be held accountable.

Speaking about former spy chief Faiz Hameed’s arrest, he blamed powers that be for not reforming the institutions so far, adding that all bad people are forcibly linked with the PTI whereas credit for all good people was taken by the establishment.

“Rule of the public is actual freedom which will have to be given to them. The people are the biggest stakeholders of Pakistan,” he concluded.

PTI failed to mobilize people for Islamabad's public meeting: Sanaullah

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minster on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to mobilise people for the public meeting in the outskirts of Islamabad because people rejected their narrative of anarchy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he claimed that Pakistani citizens, particularly those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, had rejected the PTI’s “Jalsa”.

PTI managed to gather a few thousand people even after using all the government resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said that the speeches in the public meeting were provoking the people for anarchy, especially Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s speech, which was the planning of another 9 May.

Considering such violent speeches and PTI’s past conduct, it was the responsibility of the government to take security measures in Islamabad, he added.

