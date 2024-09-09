Tarar castigates rowdy PTI workers for pelting police with stones

Minister says PTI does not believe in peaceful protest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that contrary to tall claims of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, the people of Pakistan had rejected its rally.

Attaullah Tarar said that at one point, stones were pelted at police by rowdy participants of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf public rally.

Using his X account, the minister said that was the reason that the PML-N leadership was of the view that the PTI did not believe in peaceful protest or assembly.

He stated that stones pelting incident occurred at only one place and now peace had been restored.

