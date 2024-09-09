Eight-point agenda for today's NA session issued

Pakistan Pakistan Eight-point agenda for today's NA session issued

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 05:29:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Mondayday) at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued an eight-point agenda for today’s session.

According to details, Minister for Science and Technology will move the bill to amend and pass the National University of Technology Act, 2018 during today’s session.

Calling attention notice will be presented to draw attention of the Minister for Aviation to a matter regarding closure of Hyderabad airport for commercial airlines since so many years while calling attention notice to invite attention of the Minister for Interior regarding un-availability of passport office in district Wazirabad is also part of agenda.

Meanwhile, the House will also express its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 18th April, 2024.

