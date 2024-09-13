Shibli Faraz demands removal of treasury senators from opposition benches

Pakistan Pakistan Shibli Faraz demands removal of treasury senators from opposition benches

PTI is the largest party of the upper house: Shibli Faraz

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 18:33:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Leader of the opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz on Friday wrote letter to Senate chairman demanding removal of treasury senators from the opposition benches.

“The seats must be allocated separately to the senators of treasury and opposition as per the constitution,” he said.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that PTI is the largest party of the upper house but still its senators have been allocated seats on the back benches.

Also Read: Biggest party of country is being sidelined, asserts Shibli Faraz

He added that the parties with only one senator have been allocated seats on the front rows.

He demanded change in the sitting plan in the upper house of the parliament.