Biggest party of country is being sidelined, asserts Shibli Faraz

Pakistan Pakistan Biggest party of country is being sidelined, asserts Shibli Faraz

Says country can't tolerate more crisis

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 14:45:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Shibli Faraz insisted that the biggest party of the country was being sidelined and the country couldn’t tolerate more crisis.

Addressing a joint conference along with PTI leaders at Parliament House, he asserted that unfortunately Parliament had been made a fish market where they were supposed to talk on key matters.

He said the government identified quorum under the conspiracy and their party was due to hold a debate on security matters. The fake government of Form-47 with bogus votes was given power, the senator insisted.

Faraz said “the Parliament has been made a weak institution where they are not being let to talk on any matter.”

He berated the incumbent government saying legislations by the government couldn’t serve public interests. The Judiciary and Parliament were being controlled.

He stressed that the country couldn’t tolerate more crisis. The PTI leader claimed that the biggest party of the country was being cornered.

“How the country and its affairs could be run when there are no constructive discussions,” he raised a question on the decorum of Parliament.

“We are trying to keep our political movement peaceful. We are taking measures within constitution and law boundaries,” Shibli Faraz highlighted.

The PTI was facing oppression, PTI leader Shibli Faraz emphasised.

