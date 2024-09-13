COAS meets troops, resolves to maintain hard-earned peace at all costs

Resolves to defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 18:20:52 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said on Friday the hard-earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs.

He expressed the resolve during his visit to Orakzai district where he met the troops who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings.

The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on the security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions and multi-pronged measures being undertaken to ensure stability in merged districts.

In his interaction with officers and troops, Gen Munir appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat.

The COAS reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum.

Paying rich tribute to martyrs and ghazis of army and LEAs, the COAS said: “Sacrifice of our martyrs strengthens our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice”.

The army chief lauded the contributions being made by police and others in KP. “Pak Army will continue to provide all-out support to the KP police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts,” the COAS said while emphasising the need for continued capacity building of LEAs.

He also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area.

Earlier upon arrival, the COAS laid wreath at martyrs monument and was received by the Peshawar corps commander.