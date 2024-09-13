Barrister Gohar slams Khawaja Asif for denigrating KP CM Gandapur

Pakistan Pakistan Barrister Gohar slams Khawaja Asif for denigrating KP CM Gandapur

Defence Minister Asif should have courage to listen to responses, says PTI chairman

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 18:01:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said they were sitting in the National Assembly with a heavy heart just to move forward.

The PTI chairman and other party leaders said they were demeaned in the assembly. He said he was responding to the speech delivered by Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

He mocked Asif saying that the opposition members were not subservient to him and asked him to listen to the answers.

Gohar further mentioned that he told Khawaja Asif that they had high expectations. He also gave reference to Nelson Mandela who forgave his detractors to go ahead. He criticised Asif who used derogatory words for the KP chief minister.

He also commented that what was said about the special committee in the assembly was a wrong tradition. He said only half of the story was told.

He highlighted that they were not staging a walkout but rather strengthening the platform. He said they were moving forward despite the abuse of their women and children. He said the party workers were kidnapped and their businesses were destroyed. Despite all this oppression, they are not protesting.

More to read: CM Gandapur loses credibility, says Khawaja Asif



Gohar elaborated on the events of the special committee, stating that the opposition only has three members while the rest are government representatives. He stressed that this committee should be different from others as it represents 250 million people and includes the head of every political party in parliament.

He pointed out that Khawaja Asif’s remarks sparked a discussion in the committee.

He also shared that they asked the chief justice to set a standard and appealed to the Supreme Court to protect their MNAs. He also claimed that four or five of their MNAs were missing.

On this occasion, PTI leader Latif Khosa said parliament was commandeered and that the committee must be empowered to restore democracy. He also criticised the government members for their lack of knowledge regarding amendments.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza also condemned the government, accusing Khawaja Asif of having an agenda to sow seeds of conflict in parliament.