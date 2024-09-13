Ali Amin Gandapur is not credible, must not be trusted, says Khawaja Asif

PTI must accept their mistakes and apologies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif suggested not trusting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur as he wasn’t credible and trust-worthy.



Speaking at the National Assembly, he highlighted that all parliamentarians condemned the arrest of PTI parliamentarians and condemned the attack on the sanctity of the Parliament. He added no one supported the attack and paid solidarity to PTI members.

A committee was formed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to end animosity and probe the matter. But it seemed this committee was formed for the sake of PTI members and therefore I decided to not become part of thecommittee.

He recalled that no one supported them in the past and raised voice on injustice being subjected to PML-N. Nawaz Sharif wasn’t allowed to make phone calls on his wife's death and the death matter was politicised.

The PML-N leader highlighted that they hadn’t politicised NAB against anyone and they had been running the government for two years and a single NAB case wasn’t proceeding against anyone.

He alleged that NAB was politicised in the opposition government and attacked Parliament. Khawaja Asif stressed that PTI must recall and reconsider their injustices in the past and apologise.



The PML-N leader emphasised that PML-N leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were also subjected to injustices in the past.

He suggested opposition to opt democratic ways to reduce rifts and accept their mistakes.



He claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur was sitting beside ISI all night and he must be asked what he was doing there. Khawaja Asif urged to not trust Gandapur as he was not credible.

Khawaja Asif said he could name the officers who were in the meetings at Asad Kaiser’s residence.

PML-N leader Khawaja Asif also reiterated that Parliament wasn’t weak in the PTI tenure in fact PTI handed over it to the establishment to stay in power.