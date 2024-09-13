NA speaker declares parliament lodges sub-jail to facilitate incarcerated PTI MNAs

NA speaker declares parliament lodges sub-jail to facilitate incarcerated PTI MNAs

All the incarcerated MNAs of PTI would be moved to parliament lodges today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday declared the parliament lodges sub-jail on the request of PTI MNAs.

All the incarcerated MNAs of PTI would be moved to parliament lodges today (Friday) while the arrangements in this regard have been finalised.

Earlier, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq held detailed consultation with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi over the request of PTI MNAs to move them to the lodges.

A notification to declare the parliament lodges sub-jail has been issued.

Earlier, the MNAs of PTI had requested the speaker to move them to the parliament lodges.

All the 10 arrested MNAs of PTI were earlier produced for the National Assembly session.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police had escorted the members to Parliament House, where they were handed over to the acting Sergeant-at-Arms.

The detained PTI members were Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Owais Jhakar, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmad Chatha, Zubair Khan Wazir, Syed Ahmad Ali Shah, Syed Naseem Ali Shah, and Yousaf Khan.