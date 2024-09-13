In-focus

No province can negotiate with another country: Irfan Siddiqui

No province can negotiate with another country: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan

Says forming foreign policy is solely the federal government’s prerogative

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PML-N leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui says no province can hold talks with another country without the federal government’s approval. 

Speaking to media outside Parliament House on Friday, he criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa chief minister for meeting the Afghan consul general, calling it a violation of the constitution. 

He said formming foreign policy was solely the federal government’s prerogative. 

Siddiqui also warned against the dangerous precedents being set, especially regarding border agreements and handling foreign relations without proper authority, which he termed unacceptable.

 


 

Related Topics
Pakistan Politics



Related News