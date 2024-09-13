Only Nawaz Sharif has right to criticise me, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Pakistan Only Nawaz Sharif has right to criticise me, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

“I never sought a position or ministry and Nawaz is a witness to that, he says

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 17:45:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says only Nawaz Sharif has the right to criticise him.

Speaking at an event in Lahore, Abbasi reflected on the past political happenings and said that there was a time when the PPP had returned to the assembly after years and he voted against Benazir Bhutto despite advice of his father’s friend (who was with PPP).

Abbasi added that those who left the assembly later became ministers multiple times and that the political atmosphere was unusual.

Abbasi reiterated his loyalty to the PML-N, stating that Nawaz Sharif’s leadership was superior and that he remained with him even in the most challenging times.

“I never sought a position or ministry and Nawaz is a witness to that, he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Abbasi stated that after spending 35 years in politics, he found nothing difficult. He said he became a minister after 26 years.