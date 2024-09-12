KP CM's statement about talk with Afghanistan an attack on federation: Khawaja Asif

Says he is the only MNA who faced Article 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday described the KP CM's statement about talk with Afghanistan an attack on the federation.

Addressing the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif commended the Speaker for setting a remarkable precedent by issuing production orders of arrested MNAs.

He further mentioned that their right to representation had been denied for years in the past. He stressed that he did not wish to disrupt the atmosphere but insisted that history must be set straight.

He recalled how during the 1990s when the Peoples Party was in power, despite political tensions, members would gather informally in the evening at Kohsar or other places.

He lamented that the current atmosphere had been vitiated. He questioned whether Ali Muhammad Khan's voice was raised back then when opposition members were arrested, pointing out that several current members were in the previous cabinet. He remarked that such traditions were followed in the 90s but have since disappeared.

Khawaja Asif further stated that one must endure oppression with dignity. He said Article 6 was discussed recently in the House and stated that he was the only member who faced this article.

He added that while they had been given space by their leadership to take their initiatives, a hostile environment was being created where even basic interactions, like shaking hands, were avoided.

The defence minister also condemned a lack of respect for the constitution, saying no production orders had been issued in the past, and dignity had been crushed. He expressed his support for the Speaker’s initiative but urged others to reflect on and condemn their past traditions if they truly wish to follow them.



