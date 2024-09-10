Imran Khan 'closes doors to negotiations' with all stakeholders

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan 'closes doors to negotiations' with all stakeholders

Those apologising for Gandapur’s statement are cowards

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 18:32:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has announced that negotiations with any party, including the Establishment, will be closed.

Speaking to journalists at Adiala Jail on Tuesday, the PTI founder said he had authorised six party leaders to talk to the Establishment.

Regarding the Lahore rally, Imran Khan said that whether permission is granted or not, the PTI would hold the rally in Lahore on Sept 21.

When asked about KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's speech in the Islamabad rally, the PTI founder responded that CM Gandapur represented the sentiments of the nation, and he stood with him.

Replying to another query, the former prime minister responded that those apologising for Gandapur’s statement were cowards and should not be in the party.

When asked about Senator Faisal Vawda, Imran Khan stated that everyone knows who Faisal Vawda speaks for, and if the Arshad Sharif murder case is given an open trial, the truth will be revealed.