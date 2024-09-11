Peshawar High Court accepts transit bail plea of PTI leaders

Pakistan Pakistan Peshawar High Court accepts transit bail plea of PTI leaders

The court has ordered the petitioners to present themselves to the relevant court before October 10.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 13:37:41 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, and Zartaj Gul have been granted transit bail by the Peshawar High Court till October 10.

The court has ordered the petitioners to present themselves to the relevant court before October 10.

The PTI leaders filed their applications at the Peshawar High Court, seeking protective bail in connection with a case registered in Islamabad.

The petitioners included Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, and MNA Zartaj Gul.

In her application, Zartaj Gul argued that cases have been filed against her and other party leaders for organising a political rally in Islamabad.

She stated that the constitution allowed every political party to hold peaceful demonstrations.

The application further claimed that the administration filed cases against PTI leaders for delaying the rally by two hours and arrested PTI members of the National Assembly from within the Assembly's jurisdiction.

It was predicted that Zartaj Gul be arrested, hence she is seeked the transit bail to present herself in the relevant court.