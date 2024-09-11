NA speaker suspends sergeant-at-arms, four other security personnel for dereliction of duty

Ayaz Sadiq constitutes fact-finding committee headed by additional secretary

Updated On: Wed, 11 Sep 2024 13:34:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A day after pressure from both sides of the aisle mounted on National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to take action against those who barged into the parliament building to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, the Speaker took action by suspending the sergeant-at-arms and four other security personnel.

The NA speaker suspended sergeant-at-arms Ashfaq Ashraf and four security personnel for a four-month period citing dereliction of duty.

Those suspended are Security Assistant Waqas Ahmad and junior assistants Abdullah, Waheed Safdar and Muhammad Haroon.

Sadiq also constituted a fact-finding committee headed by additional secretary.

It must be noted that the NA speaker had issued production orders of all those PTI MNAs who were arrested from inside parliament.

The NA speaker had also hinted at action during the last NA session by saying that “we will have to take a stand in this situation”, while demanding videos of all gates leading to parliament.

ISLAMABAD POLICE ARREST PTI LEADERS

The Islamabad police conducted an operation against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, taking into custody all PTI members who had sought refuge in the Parliament House.

Police arrested PTI chief Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen on Sept 9 whereas it transgressed the parliament building and arrested PTI MNAs Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Naseemur Rehman and Shahid Ahmad Khattak on the night between Sept 9 and 10.

Police also arrested Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council's Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Sources said that prior to the arrests, the lights in the Parliament House were turned off, allowing officers to enter premises.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. Sher Afzal Marwat, Barrister Gohar, and Zubair Khan were apprehended while exiting the Parliament House, though Zartaj Gul managed to escape successfully.

However, Ali Muhammad Khan was not arrested by police.