Amna Baloch assumes charge as Pakistan's 33rd Foreign Secretary
ISLAMABAD (APP) - Ambassador Amna Baloch on Wednesday assumed the charge as the 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan after her predecessor Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi relinquished the office on attaining superannuation.
A veteran diplomat, Ambassador Baloch has held several important assignments both in Islamabad and Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.
She served as Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu, China (2014-2017); High Commissioner to Malaysia (2019-2023); and Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg (2023-2024).
Holding a degree of Masters in History, Amna Baloch joined the Foreign Services of Pakistan in 1991.