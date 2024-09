Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shaken by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Tremors were felt at 12:28pm in federal capital Islamabad, Lahore and other cities

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 14:04:41 PKT

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were jolted by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake around midday on Wednesday.

Tremors were felt at 12:28pm in federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Kamalia, Khanewal, Bhalwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Toba Tek Singh, Gujrat, Sargodha and Jhang.

Earthquake was also felt in Sahiwal, Chichawatani, Burewala, Phoolnagar, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Shahkot, Sangla Hill, Talagang and Chakwal.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provincial capital Peshawar, North Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Malakand, Tank and Chitral were shaken.

According to the Seismological Centre, the epicentre of earthquake was near Dera Ghazi Khan at a depth of 10 kilometres.