PPP Senators submit calling attention notice over amendments to IRSA Act

The notice was submitted by Sherry Rehman, Zameer Hussain Ghumro, Jam Saifullah, and Sarmad Ali

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 19:41:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senators have called the Senate’s attention towards the proposed amendments to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act of 1992.

In a calling attention notice submitted to the Senate, Senators Sherry Rehman, Zameer Hussain Ghumro, Jam Saifullah, and Sarmad Ali highlighted the proposed changes to IRSA Act. They said it was viewed as an attack on provincial rights.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over attempts made during the caretaker government, stating that the bill was returned by the president.

She concluded by rejecting the proposed amendments in IRSA Act, noting that the Sindh assembly had already passed a resolution against the change.

