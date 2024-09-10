Punjab Assembly to go digital, says speaker

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:56:59 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday practical steps would be taken to digitse the assembly’s proceedings.

In this regard, the assembly members shared their views with the speaker.

It was also reported that a digital studio would be established in the Punjab Assembly. Under digitalisation, all the proceedings of the assembly would be uploaded on social media platforms.

Sources said the archive data of the assembly would also be protected.



The complete proceeding of the Punjab Assembly can be seen on ‘Provincial Assembly of the Punjab’.