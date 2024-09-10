16 Afghan Taliban killed as Pakistan Army repulses cross border attack

Pakistan Pakistan 16 Afghan Taliban killed as Pakistan Army repulses cross border attack

Two Afghan Taliban tanks were also destroyed in the action

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 17:43:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistani Army gave befitting response to the unprovoked aggression from Afghanistan on the border between two neighbouring countries, killing 16 Afghan Taliban and injuring 27 others

Since the morning of September 7, the Afghan Taliban resorted to unprovoked firing with large weapons at Pakistani check posts from Plosin, and the firing continued until the evening of September 8 and 9.

The Pakistan Army effectively retaliated to the firing and inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan Taliban.

Reports said 16 Afghan Taliban including two commanders have been killed and 27 injured so far in the retaliatory action.

Two Afghan Taliban tanks were also destroyed in the action.

A day earlier, security forces responded effectively and killed eight Afghan Taliban, including key Commanders Khalil and Jan Muhammad.

In addition to terrorist attacks, the Afghan Taliban’s aggression on the international border is now openly visible.

