Attaullah Tarar condemns PTI leaders' indecent language

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has strongly condemned the use of indecent language by PTI leaders against the state institutions and the Punjab Government.

He was addressing a news conference alongside Minister for States and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam in Islamabad on Monday.

Attaullah Tarar said people have rejected PTI and the party is now resorting to mudslinging. He said the PTI public gathering in Islamabad was a flop show despite use of entire provincial machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said following its rejection by the people, PTI is venting out frustration against the Punjab Government.

Attaullah Tarar said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should better call out the terrorists and join hands with the federal government and armed forces to defeat militants. He said PTI is a foreign-funded party and a part of Zionist lobby. The story appeared in the Times of Israel and statements of late Dr Israr Ahmed corroborate this fact.

The Information Minister added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government failed to launch any mega development project in the province and is only protecting the commission mafia. He said rift within the PTI ranks has also destroyed the party and now people have lost confidence in its leadership.

Attaullah Tarar said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should focus on the issues pertaining to the province instead of engaging in hateful rhetoric against others.

