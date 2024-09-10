CM Gandapur is 'missing', claims Barrister Saif

Barrister Saif on Monday said that there is no information about his whereabouts.

Topline Says no information about his whereabouts

Claims CM's, staff phones switched off

Reject government's claims about the PTI workers' clashes with police

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Monday said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was in Islamabad and said that there is no information about his whereabouts, Dunya News reported.

Barrister Saif claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur is missing for the past several hours and all attempts to contact him have failed as his phone numbers were switched off.

He said that we talked to Ali Amin Gandapur on phone at 2:30pm and during that conversation CM informed that he was going to Islamabad to attend a meeting. After that no contact was established with the Chief Minister and his staff as their phone numbers were switched off.

Barrister Saif rejected government’s claims about the PTI workers' clashes with police, adding that workers held their nerves and did not lose their calm to avoid fake cases, which he said, the government was trying to lodge.

“The fake government is frightened after seeing massive crowd in the Islamabad rally. A huge number of people attended the gathering from KP under KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership,” he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur’s disappearance follows the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Shoaib Shaheen by the Islamabad Police for violating legal agreements during Sunday night’s rally in Islamabad, including breaching the agreed route and attacking police personnel.

The police on Monday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar outside the Parliament House.

Earlier, PTI's firebrand leader Sher Afzal Marwat was also taken into custody.

The PTI leader was arrested outside the Parliament House along with his security guard. According to details, the PTI leader was shifted to Secretariat police station.

A scuffle was also witnessed between the police officials and Marwat’s guards after which one of the guards of the PTI leader was also taken into custody.

After the arrest of Marwat, PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen was also detained by the Islamabad police from his office.

A heavy contingent of police was present outside the parliament for the high-profile arrests with red-zone also sealed from several points, it was reported.

It emerged that the PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan was not arrested by the police when he came out from the parliament.

