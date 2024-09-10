No one paying attention to national issues: Hafiz Naeem

Points out MQM had failed to win a single polling station out of Karachi's 5,500 stations

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has stated that no one is paying attention to the issues of 250 million Pakistanis, while the PML-N, PPP, and MQM have been rejected by the people.

Speaking at a Jamaat-e-Islami membership campaign event, he highlighted according to form-45, the JI candidates won in Karachi.

He also pointed out that the MQM had failed to win a single polling station out of Karachi’s 5,500 stations.

Hafiz Naeem further added that Karachi’s mayor was incapable of solving the city’s issue, as they cannot collect taxes on their own, and yet another tax has been imposed through K-Electric.

