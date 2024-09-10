PTI will fight legal battle, says Barrister Saif

Updated On: Tue, 10 Sep 2024 00:01:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Monday the PTI would respond legally to the government’s high-handed tactics of arresting the party senior leaders.

He made this remark while appearing in ‘Dunya Mehar Bukhari kay Sath’ in which he said the government should note that the PTI would do its politics in the same manner.

He said if Ali Amin Gandapur had made any inappropriate remarks he should be dealt with according to the law while adding that the PTI leaders have been arrested in an abrupt manner by disregarding the sanctity of the parliament.

He said severe crackdown on the most popular party meant that politics would remain in peril.

Saif also said that he would take this matter to the court as the people of the country support the PTI.